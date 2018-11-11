Big wreck ends title hopes for Chase Elliott & Kurt Busch | 2018 ISM RACEWAY
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Denny Hamlin gets loose and hits Kurt Busch, triggering a big wreck that ends title hopes for the No. 9 and 41.
