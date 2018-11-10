Todd Gilliland collected in three-truck wreck at ISM Raceway | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Justin White spins and collects Tyler Ankrum, who then collects Todd Gilliland.
