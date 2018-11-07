David Ragan on the state of NASCAR: ‘We’re never going to be perfect because the sport is always evolving.’
David Ragan talks with Daryl Motte about the state of NASCAR, and how he'd one day maybe like to take a leadership role within the sport.
