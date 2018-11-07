Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team handed L1 penalty, revoking their spot in the Championship 4
Video Details
NASCAR hands Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team an L1 penalty after the race-winning car in Texas was found to have an illegal spoiler.
