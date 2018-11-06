Hermie Sadler says turning race weekends into ‘events’ is what NASCAR is doing right
- Daryl Motte
- Hermie Sadler
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Stewart-Haas Racing
-
Hermie Sadler tells Daryl Motte that turning race weekends into events for the whole family is what NASCAR is doing right.
