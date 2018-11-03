Cole Custer passes Tyler Reddick on the final lap to win at Texas | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Video Details
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Cole Custer passes Tyler Reddick on final lap to win at Texas and punch his ticket to the finale in Homestead.
