Jamie Little talks about being stuck in the middle of the fight between Brad Keselowski & Jeff Gordon
Video Details
Jamie Little tells Daryl Motte her version of the fight between Brad Keselowski & Jeff Gordon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices