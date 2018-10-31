Brad Keselowski & Jeff Gordon talk about their fight at Texas Motor Speedway in 2014
Video Details
Brad Keselowski and Jeff Gordon relive their fight at Texas Motor Speedway in 2014 and try to bury the hatchet.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices