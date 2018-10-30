Jamie McMurray explains the difference between aggressive driving today and in the Earnhardt era
Video Details
Jamie McMurray talks with Daryl Motte about how Joey Logano's winning move at Martinsville differs from the aggressive style of Dale Earnhardt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices