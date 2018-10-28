Joey Logano punches ticket to Homestead after epic battle with Martin Truex Jr. | 2018 MARTINSVILLE
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Joey Logano punches his ticket to the Championship 4 after barely beating Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Martinsville.
