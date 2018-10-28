The ‘RaceDay’ crew picks the four drivers they think will advance to the final round of the playoffs
Video Details
Adam Alexander, Jeff Hammond, Regan Smith, AJ Allmendinger, and Dave Moody pick the four drivers that they think will move on to the final round of the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices