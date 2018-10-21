Aric Almirola talks with Regan Smith about returning to the site of his life-changing crash
Video Details
Aric Almirola talks with Regan Smith about returning to Kansas Speedway, the site of his life-changing crash just 17 months ago.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices