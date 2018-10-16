Joey Logano corroborates Corey Lajoie’s hilarious and gruesome story about a Darlington footrace
Video Details
Corey Lajoie tells a hilarious story about a footrace at Darlington with Joey Logano that had gruesome ending, and Joey Logano corrorborates the entire thing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices