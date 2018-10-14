Aric Almirola scores long-awaited victory as Kurt Busch runs out of fuel | 2018 TALLADEGA
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Aric Almirola snaps a 149-race winless streak as he passes teammate Kurt Busch on the final lap at Talladega.
