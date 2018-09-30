Ryan Blaney snatches last-second win after leaders wreck | 2018 CHARLOTTE ROVAL
Jimmie Johnson spins out, taking leader Martin Truex Jr. out before the finish line and giving Ryan Blaney a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
ANNOUNCER: And a tiebreaker between the 10 and the 88 would go to the 10 of Almirola.
ANNOUNCER: Almirola caught those two guys side by side. Unfortunately for him-- oh, an aggressive move. Is this going to work?
ANNOUNCER: Final lap, the 10 making contact with Suarez. The 8 almost goes around, able to save it.
ANNOUNCER: That pass for Bowman over Elliott puts him in.
ANNOUNCER: And Almirola passing Suarez will eliminate the 42, I believe, as we have a race for the lead on the right side of the screen.
ANNOUNCER: 42 drops below the cutoff line. Now the race for the win on the right side.
ANNOUNCER: I think Jimmie Johnson-- oh, big, big wreck, big wreck. Almirola made it through. I think Jimmie Johnson has enough points. He could push the issue right here. We had a lot people have problems.
ANNOUNCER: The fight for the win, the fight for the playoff transfer.
ANNOUNCER: He's going to have to come out of this chicane, turn 12. He's going to have to come out of there on the back bumper of that 78 to make a move in the breaking zone of 16 and 17.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, so the 48's only 7 points to the goods so he may--
ANNOUNCER: He's there.
ANNOUNCER: --be able to afford it but.
ANNOUNCER: Look, he's there. What a great corner.
ANNOUNCER: Here they come through the final banked curve at Charlott Roval. Now he goes to the inside. Here comes Jimmie Johnson, locks the brakes up.
ANNOUNCER: Oh, he's spinning.
ANNOUNCER: He slides through the middle. Truex gets tagged. Now it's be a fight for the finish line. Ryan Blaney in the 12 will win.
ANNOUNCER: He stopped. He came to a full stop to make sure that he was good with NASCAR. Where's he going to fit it?
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: --extricating himself. And let's have another tremendous ovation for this kid who fought it out all afternoon. And surprise of surprises--
