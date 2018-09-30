ANNOUNCER: Austin Dillon slamming the wall as he came out of 17.

ANNOUNCER: And that right front tire is not rolling. This is heavy, heave damage for the 3 car. The track stays under a green flag condition.

CREW: It's done.

ANNOUNCER: More than likely, this is it. This is the end of his hopes of making the playoffs. You just heard, we're done.

ANNOUNCER: Well, that tells me, Denny Hamlin in a must win, the 20 in a must win, the 3 of Austin Dillon currently well below the cut line. Man, there's a bunch of guys racing to make the playoffs. Currently the 88, the only other car outside.

CREW: Keep coming back.

ANNOUNCER: It's just heartbreaking when you've put everything you have into trying to make the next round, And you know right now, it's not going to happen.

CREW: One more

ANNOUNCER: Just a terrible feeling.

ANNOUNCER: From the ultimate high of winning the Daytona 500 to start off the season, to now not being able to advance out of round one. And now the caution has come out.

ANNOUNCER: That's they way this racing is, man, highest of highs followed by the lowest of lows.

ANNOUNCER: Here's how it happened. You see way up ahead, riding along with Jeffrey Earnhardt.

ANNOUNCER: Remember, he had damage earlier.

ANNOUNCER: Some pretty good contact, hard hit into the wall, blew a right front tire.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, a tire or something, don't you think, Dan?

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, I'd say blew a right front tire, broke something in the right front suspension. Car went straight into the fence.