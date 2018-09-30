ANNOUNCER: And too hard through one. Keselowski Larson, both into the wall. They pile up in the Tums Heartburn Turn. Caution coming out again.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Yeah, I just had no grip. Over-drove it. My fault.

ANNOUNCER: Trevor Bayne in the 6 also involved.

ANNOUNCER: We talked about these drivers. This is the first time they've been on old tires on restarts. The first time at this racetrack, you just don't have a reference to go by. And you heard Brad Keselowski say he just didn't have any grip. He over-drove it.

Battling for that last spot, transferring to playoffs.

ANNOUNCER: What I'm worried about right here, Aric Almirola, he goes out of sight. Well, he gets caught up in it. And 42 sitting against the wall, look at the damage on the 42.

Guys, we have talked about this, but he's only 18 points currently where he sits, and he scored in the 12th position. There are 31 cars on the lead lap. So there are over 18 points still to be lost for this 42 car, Marty.