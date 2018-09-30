ANNOUNCER: Tricky little corner. The 37 gets off the track. So what happened to Aric Almirola here? Did he join him?

ANNOUNCER: There's something you don't see every day.

ANNOUNCER: If you're looking for something from Echo Park--

ANNOUNCER: Echo Park--

ANNOUNCER: It's the travelling billboard.

ANNOUNCER: I didn't know you could-- I mean, that's why you buy the billboards, potential--

ANNOUNCER: You just didn't know they were going to be traveling billboards.

ANNOUNCER: Little added--

ANNOUNCER: This is what you hope happens when you pay for that billboard.

ANNOUNCER: Normally, we see this pulled behind an airplane, but here, it's behind the 37 of Buescher.