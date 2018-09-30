Chris Buescher steals sign after smashing wall | 2018 CHARLOTTE ROVAL
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Chris Buescher found himself dragging a sign after hitting the wall when coming loose off a turn.
ANNOUNCER: Tricky little corner. The 37 gets off the track. So what happened to Aric Almirola here? Did he join him?
ANNOUNCER: There's something you don't see every day.
ANNOUNCER: If you're looking for something from Echo Park--
ANNOUNCER: Echo Park--
ANNOUNCER: It's the travelling billboard.
ANNOUNCER: I didn't know you could-- I mean, that's why you buy the billboards, potential--
ANNOUNCER: You just didn't know they were going to be traveling billboards.
ANNOUNCER: Little added--
ANNOUNCER: This is what you hope happens when you pay for that billboard.
ANNOUNCER: Normally, we see this pulled behind an airplane, but here, it's behind the 37 of Buescher.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices