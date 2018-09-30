- Sunday afternoon, Sherry is going to drive this pace car. You gave her some pointers, right, already?

- I tried to.

- Well, I want to get some pointers myself. So let's go out and let's check this track out.

- Sounds good.

- Is it kind of fun to be coming to the Roval locked in? Where's your head at right now about this?

- Yeah, absolutely. Especially a place like this, where there's not a lot of passing opportunities and narrow turns. A guy makes a mistake-- wheel hop, get sideways, whatever takes you out. I'm definitely glad to be locked in and hopefully just have some fun.

- When you came here and tested, what were your first thoughts?

- I was way more skeptical, when we first came here, that we could put on a good show than really what we're doing. It's still going to be a unique challenge, to say the least.

- But is that the champion Martin Truex talking by the politically correct?

- I'm just trying to stay positive so I can have a good weekend.

- You're locked in. You don't need to worry about being positive or not. Just go out and get as many as you can.

- I want points, and I want to win.

- I have made a couple laps, but I have not made laps with somebody who's been out here of your caliber.

- Are you saying I'm good?

- Well--

- I appreciate that.

- I'm saying that you're not a bad race driver.

- This turn's pretty crazy, just because of the way those bumps are in a transition-- blind with the walls on both sides. But really, this is kind of a momentum corner. It's not really a heartbreaking, spidering--

This is the-- I think-- the toughest corner on the track for me.

- I've almost crashed six times here already.

- So the problem is every time you go in this corner, it's off camber. You feel like you're just going to go straight off the track. And then you get here, and all of a sudden, you're going too slow. And right here, you've got to give it gas to get lined up for turn four here. But then you see guys go in there thinking, oh, I'm going to make it. And they don't make it. So it's just one of those really deceiving corners.

- Well, and if they miss it, they're going to take somebody with them, right?

- Absolutely. So this one is actually pretty tough as well, just because if you misjudge it, look where you're going. You're in the paint. Paint's got no grip. There's already been cars over there.

- I was almost in that sign the very first lap. I saw that sign, and I was like, oh, crap.

- This corner's, you know, pretty straightforward. But even it, with all the bumps, and there's banking changes, and it's really slick and really important to get off this corner, because this is the longest straight away on the racetrack.

- Going through the whole infield section, you just told me that this is the toughest corner four times. I basically just heard four times.

- No, we're getting ready to me the toughest corner.

- Oh, now we've got a fifth toughest corner, though.

- Now, we're going to get to the [INAUDIBLE] and the fastest spot on the track. And you see, we're on the banking on the racetrack, right-- heavy braking.

- Pulling you. It wants to pull you to the left.

- Yeah, and then we're on the flat. Bam.

- Yeah, we are.

- Right here-- bam. And then-- oh, wow, way-- if you hit that tire barrier, you're going to destroy your race car. The easiest parts of the racetrack are the oval corners.

- And they're not even easy. I noticed in the car, it seemed like it was rougher than normal. A lot of this roughness you don't feel when we're out running an oval.

- Down to the start/finish line, that's a lap. It's pretty wild.

- But with the whole whirlwind with [INAUDIBLE]. Where is your head with that? You guys have done so many special things there. And to imagine going to Daytona next year and that team not being on the racetrack, I haven't absorbed it yet.

- You know, I don't know that any of us have, you know? You know how fast things move in the sport, how busy we are. and the focus it takes to run at the level we're running at. I don't think any of us really understand what's going on and what's going to happen. And when we get to Homestead and finish that race, I'm sure it's going to hit us. I hope it takes that long to hit us. Because we got a job to do.

- Well, if you go win the race, then at least you'll still get one last celebration and party when it's all done.

- I mean, that's really the main goal, is just try to go get the job done and send Barney out on top.

- This place is wild, man. I appreciate you showing me around it. I don't know what I was thinking getting out of the studio. But I know I'm looking forward to it, and I know you are too. So let's go have some fun out here.

- It's going to be fun. Good luck.