ANNOUNCER: --car spinning and 78--

ANNOUNCER: 78 as well. Keselowski and the 78 of Martin Truex Jr. are around.

ANNOUNCER: Let's see what happened. Keselowski and-- oh, both guys just in way too deep. Like the 78 was in too deep, and Brad--

ANNOUNCER: Brad was judging off of him.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, using him, and he just-- both ended up driving in too deep.

ANNOUNCER: Those two guys are in position. They are positioning themselves to win this race.

ANNOUNCER: Which when you wreck through the chicane, you know, you didn't gain anything by that. I don't think they had to stop.

They didn't cut the corner. They actually wrecked through there. I don't think NASCAR would've called them if they hadn't have stopped.