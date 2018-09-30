Brad Keselowski spins and takes out Marin Truex Jr. on sharp turn | 2018 CHARLOTTE ROVAL
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Brad Keselowski gets loose and hits Martin Truex Jr. in a spin at the Charlotte ROVAL.
ANNOUNCER: --car spinning and 78--
ANNOUNCER: 78 as well. Keselowski and the 78 of Martin Truex Jr. are around.
ANNOUNCER: Let's see what happened. Keselowski and-- oh, both guys just in way too deep. Like the 78 was in too deep, and Brad--
ANNOUNCER: Brad was judging off of him.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, using him, and he just-- both ended up driving in too deep.
ANNOUNCER: Those two guys are in position. They are positioning themselves to win this race.
ANNOUNCER: Which when you wreck through the chicane, you know, you didn't gain anything by that. I don't think they had to stop.
They didn't cut the corner. They actually wrecked through there. I don't think NASCAR would've called them if they hadn't have stopped.
