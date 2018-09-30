- You know, we've seen something this season that we have not witnessed in 25 years. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.-- our big three-- they've won 18 of our first 28 races, and they've shown total domination. And what really chaps old Larry Mac is, some fans are complaining about this. Come on, people! This is something we should absolutely be celebrating, not condemning.

In 1993, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Sr., they won 19 of the first 28 races. And this was a year that Dale Earnhardt went on to win the championship. In fact, those three drivers, they finished first, second, and third in the final points standings that season.

Now, you may have thought the old big three, they cooled down a little bit at the end of the regular season. But now, it's the playoffs. And we're likely to see more of what we saw in Richmond last week.

Kyle Busch won the race. And the big three, they finished first, second, and third. They are stepping their game back up. And I'm confident one of them will be hoisting that 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series trophy in about two months in Miami.

So stop complaining! Start paying attention. You are witnessing history, and you better be enjoying it. Sometimes, I just don't know what they're looking for.