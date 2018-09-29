JEFF BURTON: The 7 car of Justin Allgaier, how he had to pit earlier. Well, he is still having trouble. He has a group of cars behind him putting a ton of pressure on him. So hopefully, I know he's hoping he can have a good finish here. It's a lot of pressure. Here they are. They've just been behind him for the last four or five laps. He's been holding them off, but at some point they're going to get impatient.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: He's holding up this whole group of four cars there, about to be five with Michael Annett closing in on that group.

RICK ALLEN: Through 17 and Chase Briscoe will take the white flag. Credit Bank one to go from the Charlotte Roval. Listen in to the 98 radio.

SPOTTER (ON RADIO): 80%, bud. No mistakes. You're making them make them. Keep digging.

RICK ALLEN: 80%, no mistakes. Justin Marks, right now running 100%, chasing.

SPOTTER (ON RADIO): Smooth and smart.

JEFF BURTON: You heard the spotter say, smooth and smart. Well, that's proven to be very difficult at this racetrack. So with only a half a lap left, it's just a matter of not making a mistake, don't over drive.

RICK ALLEN: Man, like that.

JEFF BURTON: He's still pushing. Back her down a little bit.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: Yeah, he's got a good enough lead. He drove a great race, drove a smart race.

JEFF BURTON: This area right here of the inner loop, or the chicane, just slow it down. Run through here real easy, don't try to do anything special.

RICK ALLEN: At the age of 13, Chase Briscoe broke Jeff Gordon's record as the youngest driver to win in a 410 sprint car. He's the 2016 ARCA champion. And now, as he makes his way through 16 and 17, he gets his first Xfinity series win. Chase Briscoe wins in Charlotte.

SPOTTER (ON RADIO): --somebody gives you an opportunity to do this more often, because you damn sure deserve it.

CHASE BRISCOE (ON RADIO): Thank you, so much!

JEFF BURTON: As we've all talked about how difficult this race track is going to be, you've heard drivers say this is the most difficult track you go to all year. And to get your first win under that situation, that's an unbelievable feeling.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: We weren't talking about him at the start of the race. But, man, he drove a clean, smart race, mistake free.

This was a difficult situation for all these drivers, to come in here and put it together.

PA ANNOUNCER: He is out of the car.

RICK ALLEN: Climbs out of the car, slaps the top of the car,--

[CHEERING]

--and then takes a knee.