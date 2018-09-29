RICK ALLEN: back up through the gears they go. Green flag back in the air.

JEFF BURTON: Lot of guys out front that have never won an Xfinity race. Now with only 22 laps to go--

DALE EARNHARDT JR: Oh, there's trouble.

JEFF BURTON: --it's going to get aggressive. There it starts.

RICK ALLEN: There it is turn one.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: Big pile up.

RICK ALLEN: They pile up. We saw Ryan Truex get into the wall, and then the 5 got pushed back out.

And that's Michael Annett that was sideways in the number 5 and everybody piling into him. The caution comes out.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: So one thing I've seen on the restarts all day long, is that outside line has been getting locked up on the exit of turn one. I mean, that's something we're going to have to watch for tomorrow.

Look at 11, overdrives the entry, slows down trying to miss the wall. Gets into all these guys coming in there hot.

Stage three, man. It's going to be like this, I think, the rest of the race.

RICK ALLEN: It tightens down into a funnel when you come out of turn number one and up to two, as we go NASCAR non-stop.