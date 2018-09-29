Ryan Sieg slams into Justin Allgaier at the Charlotte ROVAL | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Justin Allgaier gets turned by Austin Cindric and then slammed into by Ryan Sieg.
STEVE LETARTE: We have a car backwards right here. It's Justin Allgaier off pit road has spun in the middle of three and four and been contacted by the 39. That's big. The 7 did not have a great week last week. They needed to come in here and get some points. That 39 is going to have a hard time making it back around with the hood in the way.
I was going to say, though, Christopher Bell he's going to stay on the racetrack and try to get that play-off point. That's why it's so valuable for him.
RICK ALLEN: There's the 7 of Justin Allgaier going around. May have had a little help from Cindric.
REPORTER: That's what he claims, Rick, and he is not happy about it.
JEFF BURTON: Oh, hit him right in that rear end, right in the wheel. You see the rear axle moving around. Ride along with Austin Cindric.
STEVE LETARTE: Yeah, he basically gets spun out. I know he came off from pit road and blends in front of the 22. The 22 just hits him in the left, or right rear corner panel.
