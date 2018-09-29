Brad Keselowski goes head-on into the wall during practice | 2018 CHARLOTTE ROVAL
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Brad Keselowski gets loose on the frontstretch chicane and goes head-on into the wall.
ANNOUNCER 1: The fastest car on the track tried to push it just a little bit too hard, and this is what happens. Coming out of 17, Brad Keselowski now climbing out of the car.
ANNOUNCER 2: Guys, this looks like it almost starts in the right-hander of 16. Get y'alls opinion. As he takes this right right here--
[TIRES SQUEALING]
ANNOUNCER 3: Just carrying too much speed. Couldn't get the car turned back left, and you see the back end come around. And just no escape zone. Steve, you said it when we watched it live. This is the first time we've seen this wreck.
