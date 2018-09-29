ROVAL pole winner Kurt Busch talks about why the track is so ‘wild and creative’
Kurt Busch talks with Daryl Motte about what makes the ROVAL such a wild and creative unknown of a track, and why he'd be the first at the ticket window if he wasn't driving.
