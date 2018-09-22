Christopher Bell kicks off the NASCAR playoffs with a win at Richmond.

ANNOUNCER 1: As he fights his way through one and two, down the backstretch for the final time. Christopher Bell following in the footsteps of Kyle Larson. An excellent dirt track racer and now a winner at Richmond back to back. He sweeps the season in the Xfinity Series.

CHRISTOPHER BELL (ON RADIO): [INAUDIBLE] Round two, baby! Yeah, my friend. Nice work, man. Nice work. All night long. Staying in the game. Good job on pit road, guys.

ANNOUNCER 2: We talked about it at the start of the show. Everybody believes Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier are the two favorites. Justin Allgaier with a bad night. Late race wreck. Christopher Bell takes the win now. Charlotte road course is going to be fun for Christopher. He's going to have a good time.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, you heard it. That's the first thing he said on the radio. Round two. He knows that he will advance into the second round no matter what happens the next two weeks of racing.

And a sweep at this racetrack. One in the spring earlier this year, now wins in the fall. And what an impressive burnout right on the finish line.

