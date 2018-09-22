- Contact made! Allgaier around! The double zero of Cole Custer got into the back of him. And the caution comes out.

- This is racing for eighth and ninth position.

- Four wide as they enter turn four. Or, excuse me, turn three. There wasn't room. And play off leader, Justin Allgaier, on pit road. Taking that car to the attention of his crew.

- This is not what he wanted to see. First round of the playoffs, reminds me of last week. Right? Look at this car. It's--

- He can't even pull into his pit stall. He's going to try to--

- Yeah I see all that oil coming out, all that oil coming out from underneath it.

PIT CREW: Yeah you're done. Just park right here. It's done.

- So right here Crindric has the double zero jacked up, and now they're three wide. Four wide. Just not enough room. Somebody, anybody could have lifted right there. The 22, the double zero, the 7, they all, all kept waiting for the other guy to do it and no one did. They all got in a bad situation. So, and four wide in turn 3 is