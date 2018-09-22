ANNOUNCER 1: Staying his fourth [INAUDIBLE] Sadler. And a wreck on the backstretch.

ANNOUNCER 2: Ty Majeski with a big impact.

TY MAJESKI: We got hit.

ANNOUNCER 1: Hard impact.

TY MAJESKI: Are you kidding me?

ANNOUNCER 1: He was running 14th.

ANNOUNCER 2: This team-- I cannot count the number of cars that this team has--

TY MAJESKI: 16 hit me!

ANNOUNCER 2: --crashed this year. He's talking about 16. That's his teammate, Ryan Reed.

TY MAJESKI: I let him go and he's got to race the crap out of me when I get back to him.

ANNOUNCER 2: Here they are three wide. I don't know. I'm not so sure that-- maybe Ty expected Ryan to be higher up the racetrack. Here it is. Here it is. Ryan drivers in the right rear quarter panel. Ty was right. Look at that car. That impact. I don't blame him for being upset. He held his line, and Ryan Reed did not hold his line and got into the 60.

ANNOUNCER 1: You heard him say, are you kidding me.

ANNOUNCER 2: That's say 11th--

ANNOUNCER 1: Yes, so many at times.

ANNOUNCER 2: --DNF or an accident this year of this 60 car. I don't blame him for being upset.

ANNOUNCER 1: Hard hit there by Majeski.

ANNOUNCER 2: I don't blame Jack Roush for being upset either.