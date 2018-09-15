Jesse Little turns Todd Gilliland into the wall at Las Vegas | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Contact between Jesse Little and Todd Gilliland sends Gilliland spinning into the wall.
