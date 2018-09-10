Brad Keselowski scores second-straight victory | 2018 INDIANAPOLIS
Video Details
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Brad Keselowski scores his second win in a row, and first at the Brickyard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices