Regan Smith talks about his last-second opportunity to run the No. 95 at the Brickyard
Video Details
Regan Smith checks in with 'NASCAR RaceDay' to talk about his last-second opportunity to run the No. 95 at the Brickyard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices