Daniel Suárez reportedly headed to the No. 95 at Leavine Family Racing in 2019
Video Details
Kaitlyn Vincie checks in with NASCAR RaceDay to talk about rumors that Daniel Suárez could move to Leavine Family Racing in 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices