Alan Cavanna is all for running the 2018 All-Star aero package again
Video Details
After being absolutely thrilled by the 2018 All-Star Race, Alan Cavanna tells Daryl Motte why he thinks the same restrictor plate aero package should be run again.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices