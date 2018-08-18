Paul Menard smacks the wall with a tire failure | 2018 BRISTOL
Video Details
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Paul Menard hits the wall hard with a right front tire failure.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices