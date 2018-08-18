RICK ALLEN: Larson on the outside, Allgaier on the inside.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: It's a pretty good restart for the inside line. Christopher Bell shoving Larson into the corner.

RICK ALLEN: Credit One overtime, Allgaier on the inside fighting for the lead as they go down the backstretch. Drives it down on the inside. They're door to door as they come out. White flag in the air, one more time around.

Larson has cleared him. Allgaier, look at his hands! Fighting for second, but Christopher Bell makes a move. He'll take second away. Allgaier all the way up high. Larson comes out, he'll win at Bristol!

KYLE LARSON (ON RADIO): Finally.

RICK ALLEN: Having some fun now.

I said the first win for Kyle Larson at Bristol. That's right. He has quite a few second place finishes.

SPOTTER (ON RADIO): We figure out how to get to victory lane?

[CHEERING]

RICK ALLEN: Last win in the Xfinity series came in Daytona in July for Kyle Larson. And he did the same thing, swept the stages and got the win. He gets stage 1 and stage 2 wins here, and then goes on to claim the checkered flag.