RICK ALLEN: And you see the damage to the front end of the 60. So Chase Briscoe-

DALE EARNHARDT JR: Let's see how it happened here. Coming off of turn four, on the inside of Chastain, just gets in the door of Chastain. And you know we see that over and over here, Jeff.

JEFF BURTON: Here more than anywhere else you see a guy's right front fender hit a guy in the door, and it just turns you around. Getting in the corner, on quarter exit, more at this racetrack than any other racetrack we've seen.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: 90% of the time you're going to hit something. That's pretty much going to end his race. He stood in the gas, which drives the car--

SPOTTER (ON RADIO): Lock it down. Lock it down.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: --down the race track into the inside wall a little sooner. It's hard to avoid hitting the walls in that situation, but throttling up is going to put you into the inside wall a little quicker there.