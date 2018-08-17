[MUSIC PLAYING] - You are one of the guys that keeps stuff. So you have, like, trophies, and-- and some guys put them up, some don't. But you-- you have a car, like, in your house. What-- what is, like, your one thing, if somebody is brand new to visiting you or a new friend, where you're like, this is pretty cool. I have this.

- Uh, I-- I actually have the HANS Device, in which I chucked at Kevin Harvick at Bristol.

- I love this moment.

- Yeah. So the HANS that I took off and-- and pegged the side of his car. And I actu-- I hit it, by the way. Uh, yeah. I got that HANS back, and it's framed up.

- You have a lot of, like, highlights like that. A lot of good moments.

- Yeah, I know. I know.

- I'm [INAUDIBLE].

- I've been around a long time.