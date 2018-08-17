Denny Hamlin kept the HANS device he chucked at Kevin Harvick at Bristol
Denny Hamlin tells Daryl Motte that he kept and framed the HANS device he chucked at Kevin Harvick at Bristol.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - You are one of the guys that keeps stuff. So you have, like, trophies, and-- and some guys put them up, some don't. But you-- you have a car, like, in your house. What-- what is, like, your one thing, if somebody is brand new to visiting you or a new friend, where you're like, this is pretty cool. I have this.
- Uh, I-- I actually have the HANS Device, in which I chucked at Kevin Harvick at Bristol.
- I love this moment.
- Yeah. So the HANS that I took off and-- and pegged the side of his car. And I actu-- I hit it, by the way. Uh, yeah. I got that HANS back, and it's framed up.
- You have a lot of, like, highlights like that. A lot of good moments.
- Yeah, I know. I know.
- I'm [INAUDIBLE].
- I've been around a long time.
