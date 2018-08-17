Johnny Sauter clinches regular-season title with win at Bristol | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter passes John Hunter Nemechek late at Bristol to score his fifth win of the year.
