ANNOUNCER 1: And Matt Mills into the wall. Boy, he did such a great job in qualifying and started slipping back a little bit in that first stage.

ANNOUNCER 2: He was pretty solid in that first stage. I think he finished 11th in that first stage, just outside the top 10. He was running up 13th right now when this happened.

ANNOUNCER 1: Mills qualified fourth today for DGR Crosley. He's done a great job this weekend, but his day's coming to an end.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wow, that's a--

ANNOUNCER 1: Here in stage two.

ANNOUNCER 2: --serious contact to the rear. Just looked like loose and down into the corner. Did it look like maybe he was trying to reach over and sidetrack Johnny Sauter a bit?

ANNOUNCER 1: I couldn't tell from that angle, but when it got a little bit loose and he corrected. Then he just had to use some more room, and then finally the rear end kicked around on him. Hard, hard contact with the safer barrier.