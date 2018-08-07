Chase Elliott describes what the first 48 hours were like after his win
Video Details
Chase Elliott tells Daryl Motte what the first 48 hours were like after scoring his first career win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices