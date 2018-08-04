ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, trouble. Trouble here.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, no. Vinnie Miller in the 01, hard into the tire barriers.

VINNIE MILLER: Very light on the brake, and they're just locked up. All four.

ANNOUNCER 2: Barely on the brake, and they locked up. A pretty hard hit.

ANNOUNCER 1: You can see how much the tire barrier has moved. Quite a bit in damage to the tire barrier, actually. I'm assuming that's plastic or rubber, that sheet, has come loose.

ANNOUNCER 2: And again, you mentioned it earlier. That tire barrier, separated from the wall by about 20 feet. He has moved it all the way to the wall.

ANNOUNCER 1: So running by himself, right here. You see the car sideways. Definitely having trouble braking. It's just going to go straight at this point. Oh, yeah. You see the front wheels are turned. That's how you can see the right front. And this car is not going to change direction.

So you see, the front tires are locked up, but the rear tires are not. Not until the bitter end.

ANNOUNCER 2: So that brings out the fourth caution of the day. This time it was for Vinnie Miller. Hard into the tires.