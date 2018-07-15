Chad Knaus says one of his original goals in NASCAR was to be a car owner
Video Details
Chad Knaus tells Daryl Motte that one of his original career goals was to be a car owner with Hendrick Motorsports.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices