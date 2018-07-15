KEVIN HAMLIN: Come on down.

STEVE LETARTE: The 88's in the fence, guys.

KEVIN HAMLIN: Come on down if you can. Caution.

RICK ALLEN: Caution comes out.

KEVIN HAMLIN: Right sides are both down. Coming to you now.

RICK ALLEN: Alex Bowman in the 88, right front, tons of damage.

STEVE LETARTE: Dale, you mentioned earlier about the trouble the 17 had. He was the first car out of the playoff picture. Well, the first car in the playoff picture is the 88 of Alex Bowman. So they can't really afford this. Came into the race only 19 points above. As you can see, heavy damage along the right side, much more than just sheet metal.

DALE EARNHARDT, JR.: Down the back straight away following Denny Hamlin off of the turn three, blows right front tire, has the right front tire go down.

STEVE LETARTE: And remember this is one of those cars that took only two tires at the pit stop.

DALE EARNHARDT, JR.: He did. Yeah, he did-- he did have only two tires on that last pit stop and probably was fighting a real tight situation, using a ton of brake, or more brake than usual and blew the bead out on the right front tire with the heat through the wheel coming through the brake caliper.