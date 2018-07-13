- He did not reach out. I am disappointed that he did not.

REPORTER: Why?

- He wiped out half the field. I'm pretty sure that would be a pretty busy Monday for him, but there wasn't. So, apparently he just doesn't care.

REPORTER: So does that change how you race him?

- I can't-- I can't worry about people that far back in the field. If you don't care, then don't reach out. You know? If you did it purposefully, l then don't reach out. You know? But if you actually have some remorse, and you're apologetic, or you need to be, then I-- I tend to reach out.

You know, when I make mistakes, or when I do things I feel like hindered other drivers, then I always reach out and just say something, like hey man. Man, I hate that I got into you.

I'm sorry. You know, whatever. It's not going to change the fact. But at least you took that step. So that's just-- that's my mindset. Other drivers have different mindsets.