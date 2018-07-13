Kyle Busch rips Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for not reaching out after Daytona
Kyle Busch tells the media center at Kentucky Speedway he's disappointed that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. never reached out following his involvement in the crashes in Daytona.
- He did not reach out. I am disappointed that he did not.
REPORTER: Why?
- He wiped out half the field. I'm pretty sure that would be a pretty busy Monday for him, but there wasn't. So, apparently he just doesn't care.
REPORTER: So does that change how you race him?
- I can't-- I can't worry about people that far back in the field. If you don't care, then don't reach out. You know? If you did it purposefully, l then don't reach out. You know? But if you actually have some remorse, and you're apologetic, or you need to be, then I-- I tend to reach out.
You know, when I make mistakes, or when I do things I feel like hindered other drivers, then I always reach out and just say something, like hey man. Man, I hate that I got into you.
I'm sorry. You know, whatever. It's not going to change the fact. But at least you took that step. So that's just-- that's my mindset. Other drivers have different mindsets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices