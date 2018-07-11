Brett Moffitt lands iRacing as a sponsor for Eldora
Video Details
Brett Moffitt tells Daryl Motte that iRacing will be the primary sponsor on the No. 16 truck at Eldora.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices