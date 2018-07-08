Aric Almirola & Michael McDowell caught up in late wreck | 2018 DAYTONA
Video Details
- Front Row Motorsports
- Joe Gibbs Racing
- Monster
- Monster
- Richard Petty Motorsports
- Stewart-Haas Racing
- Xfinity
- Xfinity
-
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell are caught up in a late wreck after Joey Gase tries to go three-wide.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices