Brett Moffitt wins at Chicagoland after Nemechek runs out of gas | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Brett Moffit wins at Chicagoland after John Hunter Nemechek runs out of gas on the last lap while leading.
